ELECTION 2022: Republicans sweep Michigan House, Senate seats Published 11:53 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

NILES — Republican Steve Carra defeated Democrat Roger Williams 21,593 to 10,987 in the race for State Representative for the 36th District.

Republican Jonathan Lindsey will be the State Senator for Michigan’s 17th District after defeating Scott Starr 65,739 to 34,764.

Tim Walberg, a Republican, defeated Bart Goldberg, a Democrat, Norman Peterson, a Libertarian and Ezra Scott, from the U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan, to claim the U.S. House of Representative District 5 seat. Walberg finished with 196,498 votes. Goldberg was his closest challenger with 109,549 votes.