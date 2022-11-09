ELECTION 2022: Laylin, Lawrence, Howie, Barrera, Lee win commissioner seats Published 9:42 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — There will be some new faces on the Cass County Board of Commissioners following Tuesday election.

Incumbent Ryan Laylin won re-election in District 1 as he received 1,538 votes compared to challengers Jean Rowe (715) and Tom Langley (366).

In District 2, James Lawrence edged Steven Mammel 876 to 833. Mary Howie defeated Merry Clark 1,412 to 873 to win the District 5 seat. In District 6, Samuel Barrera defeated Tony Catanzarite 1,871 to 833. R.J. Lee defeated Kim Jay 1,931 to 816 to win in District 8.

Running unopposed were Jeremiah Jones (1,850 votes) in District 4 and Roseann Marchetti (1,881) in District 7.