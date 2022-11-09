ELECTION 2022: Laylin, Lawrence, Howie, Barrera, Lee win commissioner seats

Published 9:42 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By Staff Report

CASSOPOLIS — There will be some new faces on the Cass County Board of Commissioners following Tuesday election.

Incumbent Ryan Laylin won re-election in District 1 as he received 1,538 votes compared to challengers Jean Rowe (715) and Tom Langley (366).

In District 2, James Lawrence edged Steven Mammel 876 to 833. Mary Howie defeated Merry Clark 1,412 to 873 to win the District 5 seat. In District 6, Samuel Barrera defeated Tony Catanzarite 1,871 to 833. R.J. Lee defeated Kim Jay 1,931 to 816 to win in District 8.

Running unopposed were Jeremiah Jones (1,850 votes) in District 4 and Roseann Marchetti (1,881) in District 7.

More News

ELECTION 2022: Rep. Brad Paquette wins re-election in 37th congressional district

ELECTION 2022: Republicans sweep Michigan House, Senate seats

ELECTION 2022: Niles Township marijuana proposal fails; Township police millage passes

ELECTION 2022: MIchigan Gov. Whitmer declared the winner

Print Article