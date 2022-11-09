ELECTION 2022: MIchigan Gov. Whitmer declared the winner Published 1:40 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

EAST LANSING — With 86 percent of the precincts reporting, incumbent Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been declared the winner by the Associated Press.

Whitmer leads Republican candidate Tudor Dixon xx percent to xx percent.

The incumbent has 1,675,421 votes compared to 1,504,927 for Dixon.

Libertarian Mary Buzuma had 29,544 votes, U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Donna Brandenburg had 11,990 votes and Green Party candidate Kevin Hogan had 7,974 votes as of 1:30 a.m.