ELECTION 2022: Cassopolis, Edwardsburg selects school board members Published 1:33 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — President Deborah Deubner, Secretary Teresa Dahlgren and Treasurer Jesse Bement all retained their seats on the Cassopolis Board of Education.

They will be joined by newcomer Heather Hass Beaudoin.

Deubner received 1,588 votes, while Dahlgren received 1,496, Beaudoin 1,488 and Bement 1,461. Stacy Gless received 1,292 votes.

In Edwardsburg, Chelsea Wilson and Kevin Harris have won seats on the Edwardsburg Board of Education.

Wilson received 2,164 votes, while Harris received 1,746 votes. Jonathan Anderstrom received 1,556 votes and Casey Couch 1,338.