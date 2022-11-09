ELECTION 2022: Brewer, Cooper-Tucker, Ickes win Dowagiac board seats Published 12:46 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

DOWAGIAC — With nearly 98 percent of the precincts reporting, it would appear that Brent Brewer, Stephanie Cooper-Tucker and Rob Ickes will be elected to the Dowagiac Board of Education.

A total of six candidates were vying for the three positions.

Brewer, who is an incumbent, received 1,999 votes, while Cooper-Tucker received 1,793 votes and Ickes, a former Dowagiac City Council member, received 1,715 votes.

Kristyn Turner Badgero received 1,571 votes, Karen Langley received 1,334 votes and Craig Schmidt received 1,023 votes.