Dowagiac business owners named to Moody on the Market’s Bold Women of Business list Published 5:06 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

DOWAGIAC — The City of Dowagiac was represented by two residents who were featured on The Moody on the Market Bold Women of Business list for 2022.

Dowagiac residents Zena Burns and Sekenah Tennison were named to the Bold Women of Business list, a recognition program reserved for 20 “female leaders of distinction” in Southwest Michigan who are helping their organizations grow, bring impact and make a positive change.

Burns is the co-owner of the popular short-term vacation rental 1870 House and a founder of the Stay Dowagiac Collective, a coalition of property owners with the goal of providing unique capabilities and elevated experiences while helping guests explore what Dowagiac has to offer.

Tennison is the CEO and Founder of Possibilities Network and the creator of Dream Life Academy Coaching. She has made it her mission to help empower women start their own businesses.

Burns appreciates the community support Dowagiac continues to provide.

“When my husband Richard and I moved to Dowagiac in 2020, the smallest city I’d ever lived in was Jersey City, NJ, which is basically a borough of New York City,” Burns said. “I didn’t know what to expect. We loved the area and were captivated by all the great opportunities Dowagiac had to offer, but we were blown away by the warm reception the community gave us and 1870 House when we opened our doors. It’s gratifying for us to help support the local economy and introduce new people to Dowagiac’s charms.”

According to Burns, about 60 percent of her guests have no tie to Dowagiac — in many cases, she said they had not heard of it at all – but found the 1870 House online when looking for a vacation getaway in this area.

“We constantly get feedback about what a wonderful small town they’ve discovered,” she said. “They especially love Dowagiac’s locally-owned businesses and all they have to offer. Being named to Moody on the Market’s Bold Women in Business Class of 2022 list, along with 19 remarkable businesswomen and entrepreneurs, is very special to me, especially because I truly consider this region to be my home now and I love contributing to it.”