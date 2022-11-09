Buchanan advances to first regional final since 2016 Published 10:08 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

HUDSONVILLE — The Buchanan volleyball team defeated its third consecutive Wolverine Conference team to advance to the Division 2 Regional championship match at Hudsonville Unity Christian High School Thursday.

The Bucks, who defeated Wolverine co-champions Edwardsburg and Niles to win the Division 2 District championship last week, swept Plainwell 25-17, 25-13 and 25-11 Tuesday night to advance to the finals where they will face No. 5-ranked Grand Rapids South Christian at 6 p.m.

South Christian moved into the championship match with a 25-22, 25-19 and 25-19 win over Holland Christian.

The win improved the Sailors to 29-6-3 on the season.

Buchanan (31-5) will be playing in its first regional championship match since 2016. The Bucks defeated Vicksburg to win the Class B title. Buchanan advanced to the state semifinals before falling to eventual state champion North Branch 3-2.

“I thought we played well tonight against Plainwell,” said Buchanan Coach Shelly Bossert. “We played consistent throughout the night, which helped us keep our momentum during the whole match. I thought Riley Capron played really good defense for us, and I thought Josie West and Chloe Aalfs did a really good job at putting the ball away. Faith Carson was a key blocker and hitter tonight as well.”

Bossert said that her team will have to raise their game another notice against the Sailors.

“In order to beat GR South, we need to play faster and be more aggressive,” she said. “I’m excited for our match on Thursday.”

BUCHANAN 3, PLAINWELL 0

At Hudsonville

Match Score

Buchanan d. Plainwell 25-17, 25-13, 25-11

Individual Statistics

Kills

Josie West 12, Faith Carson 9, Chloe Aalfs 9, Alyssa Carson 4

Digs

Riley Capron 8, Laney Kehoe 6, Aalfs 5, West 3

Assisted blocks

Faith Carson 3, Alyssa Carson 1

Solo blocks

Faith Carson 2, Alyssa Carson 2

Assists

Alyvia Hickok 35