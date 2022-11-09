Barbara J. Northrop Published 7:42 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Aug. 29, 1932-Nov. 5, 2022

Barbara Johanna Northrop, 90, of Marcellus, died peacefully Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Aug. 29, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois the youngest of two of children born to Richard and Eva Donovan. She married James E. Northrop May 2, 1964, in Marcellus, Michigan. He preceded her in death March 24, 2006.

Barbara was passionate about horses. She worked hard as a teenager in Chicago to pay for the board and upkeep of her horse. Her expertise with horses allowed her to show horses for the area stables as well. She worked for a few banks in the Kalamazoo and Cass County areas. Barbara started working for the Cass County Sheriff’s department in the ’70s. She held various positions, ultimately becoming a detective for the department until her retirement. She was a long-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cassopolis having begun to attend church in the late ’60s. She was a member of the choir for some time.

Barbara will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Linda (Wayne) Bowlin of Marcellus; one son, Mark (Dawn) Northrop of Chandler, Arizona; three grandchildren, Eric (Candace) Northrop of Franklin, Kentucky, Andrew (Carmen) Northrop of Kalamazoo, Regan (Matt) Avery of Three Rivers; two great grandchildren, Brianna, Atlas; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Richard.

Family and friends will gather Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon, in St. Paul Lutheran Church, 305 West State Street, Cassopolis.

Barbara will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Barbara be made to the American Cancer Society, 129 Jefferson Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, Michigan 48823.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com