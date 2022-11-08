Walton Bridge reopens in Buchanan Township Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP — A long-term road construction project is now complete, much to the delight of local commuters.

The Berrien County Road Department announced Tuesday that the Walton Bridge in Buchanan Township has reopened to thru traffic.

The bridge – which allows vehicles to travel across the St. Joseph River in Buchanan Township – underwent rehabilitation work this past year to preserve it and provide future use. The BCRD said the Napier Avenue Bridge, which is also being rehabilitated, should be wrapping up later this season.

“The Berrien County Road Department is excited to share the improved Walton Road Bridge with all users,” reads the press release. “The Road Department extends their appreciation to the public for their continued patience during this project that will provide continued long-term community benefits.”