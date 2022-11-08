Local high schoolers volunteer to staff election voting precincts Published 12:02 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

CASS COUNTY — As voters across Cass County head to the polls today, many will be greeted by County residents not yet old enough to vote.

Devin Hawkins, a senior at Ross Beatty High School in Cassopolis, handed out clipboards to incoming voters at Milton Township Hall with a smile, while Kenny May, a junior at Ross Beatty, helped count absentee ballots.

The two were among 20 volunteers from local high schools helping at voting precincts across Cass County.

“I cannot say enough good things about the high schoolers,” said Monica McMichael – Cass County Clerk/Register of Deeds. “They soak up the training and catch right on. They are not afraid of technology and take on duties that some election inspectors are not comfortable with.”

McMichael said the process is a win-win, as the teenagers learn about voting while they volunteer.

“They learn the parts of a ballot, what a precinct looks like and how to vote,” she said. “So, they are not intimidated when they turn 18. The voters also love to see our youth involved in the election process.”