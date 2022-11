Larry G. Evans Published 6:33 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Sept. 2, 1950-Nov. 6, 2022

Larry G. Evans, 72, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St. in Niles. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted with Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services. www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com