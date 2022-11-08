Jerald L. Tuttle Published 6:01 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Sept. 28, 1938-Nov. 4, 2022

Jerald Lee “Jerry” Tuttle, 84, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, Nov. 4, ,Jerry cherished his three puppies, Thomas, Oreo, and Scruffy. They were his children. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame. He was a member of Pleasant View Church of Christ for several years. Jerry loved life and never had a bad day. He was a sweet man who had a heart of gold.

Jerry will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents and his siblings Tom and Ramona Tuttle, Dick and Sharron Tuttle, Howard and Zela Tuttle, Raymond Tuttle, James and Virginia Tuttle, Robert Tuttle, Stanley and Bonnie Tuttle, Rosemond and Len Schmanski, Connie O’Brien, Marilyn Tuttle, Ruth and Ward Stryker, June Tuttle, and Helen and Walter Winegar.

Family and friends will gather Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon in Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis.

Jerry will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, Walkerton, Indiana.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Jerry be made to the family, care of Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031, to assist with the purchase of a headstone.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com