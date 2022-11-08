ELECTION 2022: Cass County school board races Published 10:34 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

DOWAGIAC — With almost 29 percent of the precincts reporting, results from the local school board races are beginning to take shape.

In Dowagiac, Brent Brewer leads with 163 votes, trailed closely by Stephanie Cooper-Tucker with 157 and Rob Ickes with 145 votes.

Kristyn Turner Badgero has 127 votes, Karen Langley 115 votes and Craig Schmidt 70 votes.

In Jefferson Township, Teresa Dahlgren had a one-vote lead [225-224] over Deborah Deubner, while Stacy Gless has 216 votes and Heather Hass Beudoin has 210 votes. Jesse Bement currently has 191 votes.

Chelsea Wilson leads the race for the Edwardsburg Board of Education with 255 votes. Kevin Harris has 213 votes, Jonathan Anderstrom 188 votes and Casey Couch 180 votes.