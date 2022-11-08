Cass County Adoption Day to take place Nov. 22 Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — Cass County Adoption Day, now in its 20th year, has become a tradition for many Michigan communities. Hosted each year on or about the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, the theme is “giving thanks for families.”

Courthouses are rarely a place of happiness and celebration, but in Cass County at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, with Judge Carol Montavon Bealor presiding, the courts hope to celebrate many happy occasions as part of Cass County Adoption Day 2022 – and educate the public about the many foster children who need permanent homes, said Cass County Law and Courts representatives.

On Adoption Day, Cass County courts finalize adoptions, host a party for adoptive families and educate the public about the adoption process. Cass County Adoption Day is co-sponsored by the Cass County Bar Association, Court Appointed Special Advocate and Kotz Sangster.

This year’s celebration will feature a special guest speaker as Justin and Alexis Black, authors of the book “Redefining Normal: How Two Foster Kids Beat The Odds and Discovered Healing, Happiness and Love” will be in attendance.

The event will be hosted at the Cass County Law and Courts Building, located at 60296 M-62, Cassopolis. At the event, Cass County Courts will be finalizing adoptions and adoptive families whose adoptions were finalized earlier this year will also be attending.