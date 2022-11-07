Roadrunners have successful weekend on the court and mat Published 3:23 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

BENTON HARBOR — The Southwestern Michigan College men’s and women’s basketball teams were both 1-1 at the Red Hawk Showcase hosted by Lake Michigan College Friday and Saturday.

The Roadrunner men’s basketball team lost to Macomb Community College 75-42 Friday night, but rebounded to defeat North Central Michigan Collee 76-63 on Saturday.

The SMC women’s basketball team was defeated by Macomb 75-66 on Friday. The Roadrunners defeated North Central Michigan 69-37 on Saturday.

Men’s Basketball

Southwestern (2-1) trailed Macomb 38-23 at halftime.

The Roadrunners were led offensively by Mari Nichols (Niles) with 12 points, while Rashawun Bost (Evanston, Illinois) finished with nine points, Mark Williams (Chicago) eight points and Sean Burress (Harvey, Illinois) seven points.

Against North Central, SMC turned an eight-point (35-27) halftime advantage into a 13-point victory.

Nichols and Bost both finished with a game-high 22 points for the Roadrunners, who also got 15 points from Williams.

Southwestern Michigan returns to the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Thursday night to face Kennedy-King. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

The Roadrunners led 19-17 after one quarter and 33-32 at halftime, but were outscored 42-33 in the second half by Macomb.

Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois) had 20 points to pace Southwestern, while Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) had 19 points. Naenae Kirkland (Grand Rapids) had 10 points.

Against North Central, the Roadrunners raced out to a 34-7 after one quarter after and never looked back. Southwestern led 47-13 at halftime.

Cameon Thomas led the Roadrunners and all scorers with 23 points, while Laubach added 14 points. Nanae Kirkland finished with seven points.

Southwestern (2-1) are back on the road Friday night as they travel to River Grove, Illinois, to take on Moraine Valley Community College in the Triton Dan Hull Memorial Classic.

SMC Wrestling

The Roadrunner wrestling team made a slight detour in the second week of its 2022-23 schedule.

Southwestern was originally scheduled to participate in the Michigan State Open but headed to Muskegon for the Ben McCullen Open on Saturday.

The Roadrunners took 24 wrestlers to Muskegon and came home with 12 placers, including four individual champions.

Winning titles for Southwestern were Jordan Simpson (125), Gabe Livingston (133), Matthew Martinez (141) and Zam Thompson (149).

Finishing second were Niko Martinez (157) and Shane Edwardsbs (285). Placing third were Caleb Ishmael (141), Hunter Heath (165) and Vinny Patierno (197(. Fourth-place finishers were Ray Woodall (149), Braxton Garza (184) and Cole Alsup (285).

The Roadrunners are back on the mat Saturday as they compete in a dual meet at Adrian College.