Lois Pauline Howell Wagtowicz Published 3:42 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

Jan. 25, 1947-July, 25, 2022

Lois, our beloved wife, mom, mother-in-law, and grandma entered into rest at home on July 25, 2022, in Ooltewah, TN, surrounded by her family. She is awaiting the return of her Creator and Savior.

Her precious life began in the cold of a Michigan winter. Lois was born in Cheboygan, MI, on Jan. 25, 1947, to Evelyn (Borck) and Paul Howell. She lived a life of simplicity with older sister, Kay Boss, and younger sister, Sandra Weaver, as well as her cousins.

Lois was married to the love of her life, Thomas Wagtowicz, just 23 days shy of their 53rd wedding anniversary. They loved spending time together doing projects, swimming in the pool, watching Hallmark movies, and most importantly, attending church.

She had two daughters — Melissa Williamson (Dave) and Jennifer Wagtowicz. Lois welcomed all their friends through the years and loved them as her own.

Her greatest joys were her two grandsons, Benjamin and Ryan Williamson. She spend every available moment with them. She also had four nieces, a nephew, and several great nieces and nephews.

Louis attended church school in Onaway, MI, from grades 1-8. She continued to high school at Adelphian Academy. She attended Andrews University for a year before finding her calling to her be a nurse. She received her LPN at Hinsdale Hospital and eventually her RN from Southwestern Michigan College in 1985. She worked at Memorial Hospital in St. Joseph, MI. The majority of her 40+ years as a nurse were spent in obstetrics. She always enjoyed meeting the children she helped deliver. She became the bereavement nurse for parents who lost their babies to allow them to spend time together. Her nurturing nature made her an exceptional nurse.

Lois was a member of Glendwood SDA church in Dowagiac, MI. She also spent 20 years at Pioneer Memorial Church in Berrien Springs, MI.

One of her creative outlets was sewing. Many of her dog bone neck pillows live in homes across the globe. She loved to sew, cross stitch, and cook, and she made the best pecan and cinnamon rolls and homemade noodles.

There are so many facets to Lois’ life that made her the incredible woman she was. She leaves a giant whole in our lives, and we will miss her all the days of our lives. We hold tight to the promise of Jesus’ return and to see her again. Lois was a special woman who will be missed by all who knew her.

There will be a memorial service held in the summer of 2023 at the Glenwood Seventh Day Adventist Church in Dowagiac, MI.