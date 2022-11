WATCH: Edwardsburg’s Andrew Colvin talks playoff win over Niles Published 2:30 pm Saturday, November 5, 2022

EDWARDSBURG — When the going got tough, Andrew Colvin got going.

Battling a shoulder injury sustained during the game, the Edwardsburg senior scored the game-winning touchdown run and made a game-saving one-handed interception to seal the game for the Eddies.

The media spoke with Colvin after the game about its physical nature and how the veteran Eddies handled adversity: