Daily Data: Sunday, Nov. 6 Published 11:07 pm Saturday, November 5, 2022

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Division 2 District Finals

At Edwardsburg

BUCHANAN 3, NILES 1

Match Score

Buchanan d. Niles 25-15, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20

Buchanan Individual Statistics

Kills

Josie West 12, Faith Carson 10, Alyssa Carson 8, Chloe Aalfs 5

Digs

Laney Kehoe 14, Riley Capron 11, Aalfs 8, West 7

Aces

Aalfs 2

Solo blocks

Faith Carson 5, Alyssa Carson 2

Assisted blocks

Alyssa Carson 2, Alyvia Hickok 2, Faith Carson 4, Keegan May 3

Assists

Hickok 35

Niles Individual Statistics

Kills

Jillian Bruckner 18, Bree Lake 13, Tanaya Brown 6, Kendall Gerdes 5

Aces

Bruckner 3, Amelia Florkowski 3

Assists

Brynn Lake 23, Anna Johnson 13

Digs

Florkowski 13, Kailyn Miller 10

Blocks

Bruckner 3, Bree Lake 3, Gerdes 2

Varsity records: Buchanan 30-5, Niles 26-18-6

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Great Lakes District A Tournament

At Port Huron

Southwestern Michigan Match Results

SMC d. Cuyahoga C.C. 25-13, 28-26, 25-19

Terra State d. SMC 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 25-11

Individual Statistics

Leading scorers

Emma Beckman 17 points, 3 aces; Nikki Nate 15 points, 1 ace; Amara Palmer 14 points, 4 aces; Briana Russell 13 points, 1 ace; Bianca Hobson 8 points, 2 aces; Cadence Knight 4 points, 3 aces

Kills

Nate 23, Juliette Schroeder 17, Hobson 15, Palmer 12, Shayla Shears 6, Beckman 3

Blocks

Nate 6, Schroeder 6, Palmer 6, Hobson 3, Shears 3, Beckman 3

Digs

Knight 34, Beckman 21, Nate 20, Hobson 17, Brianna Russell 15, Schroeder 11, Palmer 9, Shears 5

Assists

Beckman 55

Record: Southwestern Michigan 13-20

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MACOMB CC 75, SOUTHWESTERN 66

At Red Hawk Showcase

MACOMB 75

Jaelynn Jones 0, Kamryn Richards 9, Tamia Tounsel 2, Amy Jackson 20, Jasmine Ellis 0, Rylee Thomas 28, Ryleigh Sanom 2 Nannah Roberts 5. TOTALS: 25 16-23 75\

SOUTHWESTERN 66

Kamryn Patterson 0, Ariana Lemons 9, Macey Laubach 19, Cameron Thomas 20, Tori Eldridge 2, Nadia Collins 0, Khashya McCoy 5, Savannah Peek 1, Naenae Kirkland 10, Charlee Balcom 0. TOTALS: 23 6-12 66

Macomb 17 32 56 75

Southwestern 19 33 49 66

3-point baskets: Macomb 13 (Jones, Richards, Jackson 3, Thomas 8), Southwestern 6 (Laubach 3, Thomas 3). Total fouls (fouled out): Macomb 12, Southwestern 21 (Eldridge). Records: Macomb 2-0, Southwestern 1-1

SOUTHWESTERN 69, NORTH CENTRAL 37

At Red Hawk Showcase

SOUTHWESTERN 69

Kamryn Patterson 0, Ariana Lemon 6, Macey Laubach 14, Cameron Thomas 23, Tori Eldridge 4, Nadia Collins 3, Khashya McCoy 6, Savannah Peek 0, Maddy Coleman 0, Naenae Kirkland 7, Charlee Balcom 6. TOTALS: 29 2-3 69

NORTH CENTRAL 37

Mykaila Burgher 6, Alyvia Groh 2, Jean Crittenden 2, Caley Zukowski 22, Ntooklym Brooklyn Besteman 10, Ryleigh Borden 4, Autumn Naganashe 2, Emma Irwin 0. TOTALS: 13 11-20 37

Southwestern 34 47 64 69

North Central 7 13 27 37

3-point baskets: Southwestern 9 (Laubach 2, Thomas 5, McCoy 2), North Central 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern 24 (none), North Central 8 (none). Records: Southwestern 2-1, North Central 0-2

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MACOMB 75, SOUTHWESTERN 42

At Red Hawk Showcase

MACOMB 75

Linden Holder 9, Aidan Rubio 10, Jaylen Daughtery 1, Tamario Adley 18, Juwan Maxey 6, Kylie Millender 4, Cameron McEvans 4, Kareem Aburashed 6, Tymias Williams 6, Antonion King 7, Justin James 2, Tom McNelis 0, Shawn Brown 2. TOTALS: 31 6-14 75

SOUTHWESTERN 42

Sean Burress 7, Zach Stokes 4, Mari Nichols 12, Rashawn Bost 9, Mark Williams 8, Mikel Forrest 0, Jeremiah Mitchell 0, Steward Smith 0, Isaac Merrill 0, Michael Smith 0, Carson Knapp 0, Maliq West 0, AJ Williams 2, TOTALS: 12 14-19 42

Halftime score: Macomb 38, Southwestern 23. 3-point baskets: Macomb 7 (Holder, Rubio 2, Adley 2, Maxey, King), Southwestern 4 (Nichols 2, Bost, M. Williams) Total fouls (fouled out): Macomb 18 (none), Southwestern 11 (none). Records: Macomb 2-0, Southwestern 1-1

SOUTHWESTERN 76, NORTH CENTRAL MICHIGAN 63

At Red Hawk Showcase

SOUTHWESTERN 76

Sean Burress 7, Zack Stokes 6, Mari Nichols 22, Rashawn Bost 22, Mark Williams 15, Mikel Forrest 4, Jeremiah Mitchell 0. TOTALS: 29 11-15 76

NORTH CENTRAL 63

Julius Smith 3, Skylar Crudup 14, Josh Adim 15, Byron Bishop 8, Max Nelson 2, Dai’Montae Rembert 14, Scotty Haley 4, Weber 3. TOTALS: 24 11-25 63

Halftime score: North Central 35, Southwestern 27. 3-point baskets: Southwestern 7 (Nichols, Bost 4, Williams 2), North Central 4 (Crudup 2, Adim, Weber). Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern 21 (none), North Central 13 (none). Records: Southwestern 2-1, North Central

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Division 3 Finals

At Brooklyn

Top 5 Boys Team Scores

(Plus local teams)

Hart 116, 2. Traverse City St. Francis 147, 3. St. Louis 161, 4. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 226, 5. Hanover-Horton, 24. Buchanan 540

Overall Winner

Hunter Jones, Benzie Central – 14:46

Buchanan Finishers

Britain Philip 17:56, 152. Jacob Kuntz 18:17, 158. Jack Sherwood 18:20, 187. Liam McBeth 18:46, 203. Coy Weinberg 19:04, 234. Dean Wegner 20:14, 249. Jacob Stines 21:13

Top 5 Boys Team Scores

(Plus local teams)

Traverse City St. Francis 134, 2. Pewamo-Westphalia 142, 3. Lansing Catholic 165, 4. Hart 171, 5. Caro 202, 24. Buchanan 543

Overall Winner

Jessica Jazwinski, Hart – 17:36

Buchanan Finishers

Madeline Young 20:56, 137. Adyson Baker 21:54, 165. Eleanor Young 22:27, 211. Makynna Williams 23:42, 225. Sadie Holloway 24:08, 230. Isabelle Bryans 24:21, 232. Sydney Greaves 24:26

Division 2 Finals

At Brooklyn

Niles Finisher

Aiden Krueger 17:47

Edwardsburg Finisher