Lucky Carpenter Sr. Published 9:38 am Friday, November 4, 2022

July 22, 1949-Oct. 26, 2022

Lucky T. Carpenter, Sr., 73, of Dowagiac passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at his home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, With Pastor Stacey Wilder officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Lucky’s may be made to the Cass County Animal Shelter. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Lucky was born July 22, 1949, in Dowagiac, to Ernest and Doris (Starrett) Carpenter. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1967. After high school, Lucky went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy. During his time in the military, Lucky got to see the world and was part of the mission to bring in the Apollo 13 after it had crashed in 1970. Lucky loved cats and his family and will be greatly missed.

Lucky is survived his son, Lucky (Chandra) Carpenter, Jr; and siblings, Ginger Kiggens, Skip Carpenter and Mark Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Lucie Carpenter; and siblings, Mary Rupel, Kittie Collett and Gloria Ridenour.