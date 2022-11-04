Frances Caruthers Published 9:36 am Friday, November 4, 2022

Aug. 23, 1951-Oct. 30, 2022

Frances Mae Caruthers, 71, of Dowagiac, MI, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, from 12 to 4 p.m., at Venue 321, 132 S. Front St., Dowagiac, MI.

Frances was born on Aug. 23, 1951, in Little Rock, AR to the late James and Maidress (Hardin) Hodge. She was a 1969 graduate of Dowagiac Union High School. Frances worked as a cosmetologist at the Smart Style Salon in Sturgis, MI before retiring.

Frances is survived by grandchildren Dustin and Raelin Smith; brother — Larry Hodge and sisters – Evelyn Caruthers and Belinda Checkley all of Dowagiac; step-daughter — Misty Wheatley; and many loved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her children Randy and Sherri Caruthers; brothers — James, Lester, Paul and Bobby Hodge; and the love of her life Graydon Howard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel — 405 Center St., Dowagiac, MI. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com