Brandywine plays well in loss to No. 5 Panthers Published 10:15 am Friday, November 4, 2022

WATERLVIET — The 2022 volleyball season came to a close for Brandywine as No. 5-ranked Watervliet defeated the Bobcats 3-1 in the Division 3 District semifinals Wednesday night.

The host Panthers defeated Brandywine 25-23, 14-25, 25-13 and 25-22 to advance to the championship match Thursday night against Bridgman, which defeated Coloma in the first semifinal Wednesday.

Watervliet won its second consecutive district championship with a 22-25, 25-15, 25-16 and 25-18 victory over the Bees.

Brandywine Coach Emily Zablocki-Kohler was pleased with the effort her team gave against the Panthers in the loss.

“That is probably the best we have played all season,” Zablocki-Kohler said. “They dug really deep and they played really hard. They made Watervliet earn every point that it got. I am super proud of how we played.”

After Watervliet (39-2-1) edged the Bobcats in the opening set, Brandywine dominated the second set, winning 25-14. But the momentum would shift back to the Panthers in the third set as they cruised to an easy 25-13 win.

What turned out to be the final set of the match, Watervliet and Brandywine battled back and forth with neither team able to pull away and feel comfortable. The Panthers would eventually get run at the end to pick up the win and advance.

The loss ended Brandywine’s season at 23-12-3.

“I have eight girls and that is all I play,” Zablocki-Kohler said. “Everybody does their part and I am pretty happy with the way things ended. I would have liked to have won, but I thought we gave it everything we had.”

The Bobcats have plenty to look forward to as they return most of their key players.

“We have all but two coming back,” Zablocki-Kohler said. “We have a good foundation. We have a little more height coming in from our eighth-grade and JV teams, so that will be a nice addition.”

Against the Panthers, Kadence Brumitt had a huge night with 26 kills, 22 digs and three blocks. Clara DePriest finished with 38 assists, 20 digs, three kills and three aces. Kallie Solloway added 10 kills, while Hope Typer led the Bobcats with 24 digs. Addy Drotoz finished with 12 digs, two aces and a block.