Wegner’s hosts annual Lakeside Bike Drive Published 6:30 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

NILES — A local restaurant is doing its part to ensure local children have a happy holiday season.

Wegner’s Lakeside Bar and Grill, 2628 Lake Shore Dr., Niles, is currently hosting its second annual Lakeside Bike Drive in an effort to provide children across Cass County with brand-new bikes for Christmas.

Restaurant owners Tom and Rachel Wegner are inviting community members to drop off a brand-new bike for children ages 15 and under to Lakeside or ship a bike to the restaurant. Community members can contribute to the project through Dec. 18. Bikes will be distributed via community organizations such as Helping Hands of Cass County, Cass County CASA and the Cass County Department of Human Services.

According to Tom, 320 bikes were donated last year. This year, the drive is aiming to raise between 400 and 500 bikes. Tom said it would not be possible without the generosity of his customers and friends.

“They love it,” Wegner said. “We’ve got the best customers in the world. Friends and families bring bikes and always offer to help put bikes together. It’s a really good cause.”

While organizing the drive and assembling bikes takes time and effort, Tom insists that the joy children and their families experience when presented with a bike makes it worthwhile.

“It’s the family’s faces,” he said. “Seeing them light up makes it all worth it. It’s just a good feeling.”