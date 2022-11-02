SMC’s Rankin earns MCCAA Western Conference Offensive Player of the Week Published 12:12 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College freshman right side/outside hitter Faith Rankin (Battle Creek, MI/Lakeview) has earned MCCAA Western Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Rankin had 22 kills, 22 digs and two blocks last week for the Roadrunners.

Riley Smith of Glen Oaks Community College and Hayleah McFadden of Lake Michigan College were also nominated for the award.