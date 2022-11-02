Registration under way for 55th annual Turkey Trot at SMC Published 12:14 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College hosts the 55th All Trail Turkey Trot Sunday, Nov. 20, at its Dowagiac campus.

The 10K and 5K races start simultaneously at 1 p.m., followed by a 1K kid’s fun run at 2 p.m.

The race will use chip timing. All finishers who register by Nov. 12 receive a long-sleeved, custom-designed tech shirt at race check-in from noon to 12:45 p.m.

The race is directed by Ron Gunn of Cairn Stone Adventure Tours. Proceeds benefit the college. Pre- and post-race refreshments and the awards ceremony take place in the Zollar Café of the Student Activity Center.

Awards for the top three finishers in 30 age divisions are: first place, a laser-cut wooden award; second and third places, custom medals; and, for the kid’s fun run, ribbons.

To register, go to runsignup.com/Race/MI/Dowagiac/DowagiacTurkeyTrot