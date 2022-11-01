Niles business nominated for Better Business Bureau award Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

NILES — A Niles business has been recognized for its dedication to integrity and ethical practices.

Custom Computer Company, 303 N. 3rd St., Niles, has been named a finalist for the Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan’s Torch Awards for Ethics.

The Torch Award for Ethics is an annual BBB awards program that publicly recognizes organizations that have practices in place that elevate their commitment to ethical operations.

An independent panel of judges reviewed submitted applications for each award, which are categorized by number of employees. CCC is one of four finalists in the 1 to 10 employees category.

A full service IT company, CCC has provided system repairs, new network installs, network fixes, camera work and more to hundreds of businesses and customers since opening its doors in 2017.

“We’re honored to be nominated,” said CCC owner Michael Reed. “We strive to be an ethically-sound company and treat our customers right. We don’t know who nominated us but we are honored. This acknowledgment motivates us to keep doing what we’re doing and grow the company.”

The awards ceremony will be hosted Monday, Nov. 14 at the JW Marriott in Grand Rapids. Reed plans to take his team of eight employees to the event.

“We go through a whole year just working as hard as we can and not thinking we need to stop to celebrate a little bit, so it’ll be fun,” he said. “We’re gonna have a good time.”

The list of finalists is as follows:

– Business 1-10 employees Central/Southern Region: Custom Computer Company, Niles; Lakeshore Home Builders Association, Holland; Gold Coast Doulas, LLC, Grand Rapids; Grassroots Family Chiropractic, Battle Creek

– Business 1-10 employees Northern Region: Clare Family Fitness

– Business 11-50 employees Central/Southern Region: Newton Group Transfers, Grand Rapids; – Zhang Financial, LLC, Portage; EverDry Basement Waterproofing, Wyoming; Gordon Water Systems, Rockford

– Business 51-175 employees Northern Region: Foundation System of Michigan, Traverse City

– Nonprofit 1-20 employees: Affinity Mentoring, Grand Rapids; A.Y.A Youth Collective, Grand Rapids

– Nonprofit 20+ employees: Comprehensive Therapy Center, Grand Rapids; Catherine’s Health Center, Grand Rapids; Wedgwood Christian Services, Grand Rapids; Resthaven Care Center, Holland