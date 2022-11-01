Joe Henry James Sr. Published 9:54 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Jan. 1, 1935-Oct. 28, 2022

Joe Henry James, Sr., 87, of Niles, MI passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN.

On Jan. 2, 1935, Joe was born to Fannie Mae Brooks and Willie James in Blytheville, AR. He was raised by Leoma and Willie James from the age of 9. He worked at Elkhart Foundry for 35 years.

Joe is survived by his children, Marci James, Stephanie (Charles) Wilson, Joe H. (Leoney) James Jr; brothers, Willie Spencer, John James, Charlie James, Charles L. James, Ebenezer Spencer; sisters, Lucinda Patrick, Pauline James, Ruthie James; grandchildren, Ashley James, Deshawn James, Antwaun James, Christopher Wilson, Amber Smith; great-grandchildren, Jaliyah Woods, Amyah James, Ryleigh James, Mikinzi James, Ariyon James, and Cameron Higgins.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joann James; parents, Fannie Mae, Leoma James, and Willie James; brothers, Willie James Jr, Henry Anderson; and sister, Hattie Mae Kelly.

Funeral service for Joe will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Hoven Funeral Home, 414 E. Front St., Buchanan, MI 49107. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery, Niles, MI. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com