Cass County accepting applications for Road Commissioner Published 11:01 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Board of Commissioners is seeking candidates for an appointment to the Cass County Road Commission.

The term of a Road Commissioner is six years. The five-member Road Commission meets once monthly and oversees the operations of the Road Commission. It also adopts an annual budget for the maintenance and construction of County roads. A biennial primary and local road program is also developed, based on long-range plans to be sure all roads are in reasonable repair, safe and convenient for public travel.

County officials said that building relationships in the community, cultivating transparency and ensuring a fiscally healthy road commission are priorities.

Interested candidates must complete an application form which is available on the Cass County website, www.casscountymi.org or the application can be picked up at the Cass County Administrator’s Office, Cass County Building, 120 N. Broadway, Suite 200, Cassopolis from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or from one of the seven members of the Board of Commissioners. Applications must be received by the close of business on Monday, November 14, 2022 and need to be submitted to the Administrator’s Office. The successful candidate will fill a term expiring December 31, 2022.

For more information, contact the Cass County Administrator’s Office at (269)445-4421 or e-mail jackiet@cassco.org.