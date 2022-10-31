SMC wins five championships at Mott’s Fall Brawl Published 10:10 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

FLINT — It may have been three decades since Southwestern Michigan College sent a wrestling team into competition, but if Saturday’s results are any indication, the Roadrunners have not missed a beat.

Wrestling against the likes of the University of Toledo, the University of Akron, club teams from the University of Michigan, the Ohio State University, Grand Valley State University and Central Michigan University, along with junior college teams from host Mott Community College, St. Clair County Community College and Henry Ford Community College, the Roadrunners brought home five championships, three runners-up and 13 total placers.

Winning titles at the Fall Brawl were Jordan Simpson (Dowagiac) at 125 pounds, Gabe Livingston (Battle Creek/Lakeview) at 133 pounds, Hunter Heath (Niles/Brandywine) at 165 pounds, Ethan Stallons (College Park, Texas) at 174 pounds and Shane Edwards (Battle Creek/Pennfield) at heavyweight.

Finishing second were Adrian Sigurani (Eaton Rapids) at 125, Jared Checkley (Decatur) at 174 and Cole Alsup (Coloma) at heavyweight. Braxton Garza (Rockford) finished third at 184, while Matthew Martinez (Battle Creek/Harper Creek) at 141, Niko Martinez (Paw Paw) at 157, Jaylon Riggins (Jackson) at 165 and Vinny Patierno (Pickney) at 197 all finished fourth.

Southwestern Michigan will face even tougher competition Saturday in East Lansing as it participates in the Michigan State Open.