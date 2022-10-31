Roadrunners qualify for Division II National Championships again Published 10:37 am Monday, October 31, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS — The Southwestern Michigan College men’s and women’s teams are heading back to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Cross Country Championships after finishing in the top four at the Region XII Meet Saturday.

The Roadrunner women’s cross country team placed third behind Michigan Community College Athletic Association/Region XII champion Lansing Community College and host Grand Rapids Community College.

The Stars finished with 17 points, while the Raiders were a distant runner-up with 65 points. Southwestern finished with 89 points. Lake Michigan College placed 10th with 285 points.

Lansing’s Olivia Vanderway was the individual regional champion as she posted a time of 19:10.

The Roadrunners were led by Morgan Kesteloot’s seventh place finish and time of 19:58. Former Brandywine standout Allison Lauri was 16th with a time of 21:13, while Addison Modderman finished 20th with a time of 21:31.

The Stars won the men’s championship with 29 points, while Grand Rapids Community College finished second with 69 points. St. Claire County Community College was third with 101 points and Southwestern Michigan fourth with 130 points.

Kyler Dean, of Muskegon Community College, was the individual champion with a time of 26:01.

Dowagiac’s Ethan Saylor led the Roadrunners with a fifth-place overall finish and a time of 26:41. Miah Ordway finished 21st with a time of 28:14 and Isaiah Beiter 25th with a time of 28:40.

The Division II National Championships will be Nov. 12 in Tallahassee, Florida at Apalachee Regional Park.

Southwestern Michigan, which revived its cross country program in 2021 after a 25-year absence, finished 22nd at nationals last year with its men’s team and 23rd with the women’s team.

Lansing Community College is the defending Division II women’s national champions.