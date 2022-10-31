Roadrunners earn MCCAA All-Conference, NJCAA All-Region honors Published 9:37 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College had a big weekend at the Michigan Community College Athletic Association/National Junior College Athletic Association Region XII Cross Country Championships in Grand Rapids Saturday.

Not only did the Roadrunner women’s and men’s teams finish third and fourth, respectively, to advance to the NJCAA Division II National Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, multiple runners earned MCAAA All-Conference or NJCAA All-Region honors.

Freshman Morgan Kestelhoot, of Lockport, Illinois, earned NJCAA All-Region and MCCAA All-Freshman honors.

Former Brandywine standout Allison Lauri earned MCAAA All-Conference honors for the Roadrunners.

Ethan Saylor, of Dowagiac, earned MCCAA All-Conference and NJCAA All-Region honors.