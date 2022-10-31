Greater Niles Haunt Your House Decorating Contest winners announced Published 12:45 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

1 of 4

NILES — The dust has settled and the cobwebs have been cleared, while the winners of the Greater Niles Haunt Your House Decorating Contest are here.

City of Niles Mayor Nick Shelton announced the winners of the first annual contest on Facebook Monday morning:

First Place: 1536 Oak St., 340 votes

Second Place: 1315 Emerald Dr., 315 votes

Third Place: 8046 Chapel Rd., 96 votes

Honorable Mention: 1233 Fulkerson, 93 votes

The contest, inspired by the success of last December’s Greater Niles Sights & Lights Decorating Contest, will allowed households with 49120 zip code to flex their creative, spooky muscles this Halloween season.

Each house will receive a prize package with an assortment of gifts from business sponsors.

Shelton thanked participants and said that the second annual Greater Niles Sights & Lights Decorating Contest will begin in a few weeks.

Sponsors include:

AirLux Heating & Cooling, Bee Crafty LLC, Brew Ha Ha, Cardinal Candle Company LLC, Cathie Waggoner, Realtor, CK Home Group, Create, Erin Matthews – Realtor, Homestory Vintage, Kite Shop (Windsongs), Locks Around The Clock, Niles Music and More, River Bend Outpost, Shelton’s Farm Market, Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, Swirlyz, Tans Down Under, The Rage

Travel Air Drone LLC, Underground Laugh Lounge, Wegners Lakeside Bar & Grill