Brandywine to host Veterans Day breakfast for community veterans Published 3:00 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — Brandywine Community Schools will be holding its first Veterans Day breakfast on November 11 at the Brandywine Athletic Community Center, 1700 Bell Rd., beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Brandywine is proud to hold its first ever Veterans Day event in honor of community members who have served in the military. In addition to breakfast served by the district’s Food Services department, the Brandywine High School Band will play the Armed Forces Medley and district staff will be in attendance to speak with and welcome Veterans.

“As the grandson of two World War II Veterans, I always saw how much Veterans Day meant to my family,” said Travis Walker, Brandywine Community Schools Superintendent. “The Board of Education and I want to ensure that our area Veterans feel the appreciation we have for them and help connect our younger generations with those who have served and fought for the preservation of our country.”

The day holds special importance to others in the district.

“We are so thankful for our Veterans,” said Board Secretary Jason Spitler. “Members of my family served in the military and I am forever grateful for their service.”

The district is looking forward to creating a new annual tradition.

“Honoring our local veterans is such an important part of our school community. I am so proud that we are able to start this tradition and hope to continue it for many years,” said Dennis Hinsey, Brandywine Community Schools Board President.

Veterans who would like to attend the breakfast are asked to RSVP by filling out a Google form at bit.ly/BrandywineVet2022 or calling Sue Kruck, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent at (269) 684-7150 ext. 4209 by November 9.