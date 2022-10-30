Cassopolis man gets jail time for domestic violence

CASSOPOLIS — Two area residents received sentences of a year in jail, while four others received probation sentences Friday in Cass County Circuit Court.

Saisana Thammavongsa, 27, of O’Keefe Street in Cassopolis, pleaded guilty to interfering with electronic communications and domestic violence and was sentenced to a year in jail with credit for 53 days served. He must pay $2,433 in fines and costs.

The interfering with electronic communications incident occurred April 16 on South Broadway in Cassopolis when he got in a fight with his girlfriend, while the domestic violence incident occurred March 4 in Cassopolis when he grabbed her by the head and punched her in the face.

“No wonder you no longer have a girlfriend,” Judge Herman said. “When will men ever learn that it’s much easier to keep a girlfriend if they bring flowers and candy and not a left hook. Does it surprise you at all that she doesn’t want to be with her.”

Nathaniel Meek, 30, of Marcellus, pleaded guilty possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon and was sentenced to two concurrent terms of 365 days in jail. He has credit for 52 days served and must pay a total of $1,616 in fines and costs.

The offense occurred April 13 in Marcellus after police were called when he had an altercation with his girlfriend.

Fitz and defense attorney Robert Drake said that the year in jail sentence was a result of a plea agreement which dismissed a use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charge that carries a mandatory two year prison term.

Judge Herman noted Meek was convicted of a felony when he resided in Indiana before moving to Michigan. “You will end up in this revolving door over and over again,” he said. “That gun is going to cost you at least a year of your life every time you’re caught with one.”

Adam Bauer, 34, of Union, pleaded guilty to second-degree home invasion and receiving, concealing or possession of a stolen vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation in the Swift & Sure program, credit for 183 days served and $2,696 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Feb. 7 on Carlton Drive in Cassopolis. He stole a $25,000 jet ski, a flat screen television and a sound system from a home where he was working. He also has pending charges in Elkhart County.

Judge Herman noted that Bauer went without a criminal conviction for nearly 10 years until he went through a divorce and his father died. He added that Bauer did cooperate with police when he was caught. “How do you think your dad would feel if he knew you turned to drugs after he died?” he asked.

Christine Liggett, 52, of Edwardsburg, was convicted by a jury after a September trial of resisting and obstructing police and disturbing the peace and was sentenced to 18 months probation, credit for three days served and $2,388 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Aug. 26, 2021 in Edwardsburg when she kicked and swore at officers.

Judge Herman noted that Liggett wasn’t in legal trouble until 2019. “You have had a drinking problem and it seems like you do what you please when you please,” he said. “Drinking is a disease and you need to address it and also address your anger issue.”

Andre Murff, Jr., 38, of Atwood Road in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to nd was sentenced to possession with intent to deliver cocaine as a habitual offender and was sentenced to three years probation in the Swift & Sure program, credit for one day served and $2,628 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Sept. 9, 2021 in Dowagiac. Police conducted a search of his home and found a scale and crack cocaine. “Drugs are never going to lead you anywhere but back here before someone in a black robe,” Judge Herman said.

Kyle Stansbury, 23, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded firearm and drunk driving was sentenced to one year probation, credit for one day served and $1,990 in fines and costs.

The loaded firearm incident occurred June 1 when police stopped him in Edwardsburg. The drunk driving incident occurred in July, 2019 when he was found to have been driving drunk after a single vehicle accident near Edwardsburg.