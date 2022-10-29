Constantine runs past Buchanan 54-12

CONSTANTINE — The three-headed monster that host Constantine calls its backfield reared its ugly head in the opening round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 6 football playoffs at Sweetland Stadium Friday night.

Brayden Clark, Luke Hagenbuch and Dom Jacobs combined for 427 yards rushing and nine touchdowns as the Falcons defeated visiting Buchanan 54-12. The Falcons (9-1) advance to the Division 6 District championship game Grand Rapids West Catholic.

Clark ran for a game-high 191 yards on 11 carries and scored three touchdowns, while Hagenbuch added 125 yards on 10 totes and a pair of touchdowns, including an 80-yard jaunt that capped the scoring for Constantine. Jacobs finished with 111 yards on six carries and two scores.

The Falcons finished with 445 yards of total offense, all of which came on the ground. The Bucks (8-2) were held to 196 yards of total offense. Connor Legault was 15-of-30 for 170 of those yards and an 8-yard touchdown pass to Thomas VanOverberghe late in the contest.

Legault also had the lone rushing touchdown for the Bucks, as he scored on a 3-yard run in the opening quarter.

Jack Ruth had seven tackles to lead the Buchanan defense which also got 4.5 tackles from AJ Mcleod.