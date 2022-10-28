WATCH: Brandywine football discusses D7 playoff matchup against Lawton

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — The Brandywine football team is doing its best to make sure it extends its season into next week.

The Bobcats (4-5) return to the postseason for the fifth-straight season, this time gearing up to face the 7-2 Lawton Blue Devils. Lawton returns plenty of experience from last year’s 13-1 team that finished runner-up in Division 7.

Lawton averages 38.8 points per game while giving up 18 points. Brandywine is averaging 16.3 points and 17.5 on defense.

Leader Publications caught up with Brandywine Head Coach Justin Kinzie and senior lineman Phillip McLaurin and discussed their matchup with the Blue Devils.

