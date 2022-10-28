Niles man gets jail time for domestic violence
Published 12:27 pm Friday, October 28, 2022
NILES — A Niles man with an assaultive history was sentenced to jail.
Gage P. Unger, 29, of Sixth Street in Niles, pleaded guilty to interfering with electronic communications and domestic violence and was sentenced to 270 days in jail with credit for two days served. He must pay $198 in fines and costs.
The incident occurred Aug. 16 in Niles when he slapped a woman and grabbed a phone away from her.
Judge Schrock said he departed from the sentencing guidelines because of Unger’s past record which includes 11 felony convictions and a number of probation violations.
“There have been multiple attempts at supervision and multiple felonies,” the judge said. “The minute you don’t have some kind of rule you’re under, you commit a significant assault. People are not safe around you. I wish I knew what the fix is but it would an inappropriate application of limited resources to try to supervise you.”
In other sentencings:
- Marissa Marie Nikodem, 23, of Third Street in Niles, pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness and was sentenced to two years probation under the Holmes Youthful Training Act and $658 in fines and costs. The incident occurred July 16 in Niles. The conviction won’t be entered on her record if she is successful on probation.
- Rachel Lynn Weiser, 39, of Niles, pleaded guilty to retaining a financial transaction device without consent and was sentenced to three years probation, completion of the Twin County Community Probation program, 45 days in jail with credit for two days served and $198 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Jan. 29 in Niles Township.