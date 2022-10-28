Krush Volleyball Club hosting informational meeting for 2022 tryouts Sunday

NILES — Krush Volleyball Club is hosting tryouts for the 2022 season on Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 at “Krush Courts” in Niles.

Tryouts for the 12 & under teams are from 9 to 11 a.m., tryouts for 13U and 14U are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., tryouts for 15U and 16U are from 1 to 3 p.m., tryouts for 17U-18U are from 3 to 5 p.m.

An information meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Krush Volleyball Club is a registered member of USA Volleyball and the AAU.

For directions to Krush Courts check the website at krushvbc.com or email dennis.cooper@krushvbc.com