Dec. 21. 1932-Oct. 25, 2022

Edith Edna Elrod of Niles, Michigan, mother, grandmother, sister, gardener, and table game fan died peacefully at 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct.25, 2022, at Riveridge Manor in Niles, just weeks short of her ninetieth birthday, following an extended illness.

She was born on Dec. 21, 1932, in Painesville, Ohio to A. J. and Dorothy (Brewer) Austin, but came with her family to Niles as a child, and was graduated from Niles High School. Her greatest interest and her life’s vocation was caring for her family as a loving mother and housewife. She has lived in Niles most of her life.

Edith enjoyed gardening, with a special interest in flowers of wide variety. She also enjoyed playing table games with family and friends, mostly card games including cribbage, canasta, and pinochle, but was always pleased to play “Uno” with the grandchildren.

She was married on May 17, 1952, in Niles to Paul David Elrod with whom she celebrated the forty-sixth anniversary of their wedding prior to his death on March 17, 1999. She was also sadly preceded in death by their daughter, Billie Jo King who died on Sept. 11, 2007; by Edith’s parents, Dorothy (& William) Gant, and A.J. (& Lois Root) Austin; and by Edith’s siblings, Mary Gilbert, Jean Roberson, Larry Austin, and Sandra Austin.

Surviving family includes her son, Paul D. Elrod of Niles; grandchildren Adam Elrod, Aaron Elrod, Lucas Elrod, Daniel (& Christina) Elrod, Tatem Rose, Jennifer (& Richard) Gridley, and Jason King; great-grandchildren Ella, Camilia, Emma, Kennedy, Mackenzie, Isabelle, and Oakley; and Edith’s siblings, Audrey Shannen of Louisville, Kentucky, Patricia Thompson, and Charles (& Nancy) Austin, both of Texas, and John (& Charlene) Austin of Cocoa Beach, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends of Edith Elrod will gather at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at her Graveside in Mission Hills for Committal Services with Pastor Jim Wing of Niles officiating. Arrangements were completed at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles. Online condolences may be left at:

Edith loved her family and gladly dedicated her life to raising them and caring for them.