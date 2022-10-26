Wolverine Pipe Line partners with United Way, Meals on Wheels for annual Day of Caring

NILES — A group of local organizations teamed up to give a local veteran a hand last week.

Wolverine Pipeline, Berrien County Cancer Service and Meals on Wheels of Southwest Michigan partnered Friday to clean up the yard of 92-year-old Niles veteran Keith Knapp during its annual Day of Caring.

Each year, Wolverine Pipeline employees donate a day of work toward bettering the community.

A 1948 Niles High School graduate, Knapp served in the Army from 1948 to 1952.

In addition to yard work, the group pressure washed Knapp’s garage and built new back steps to the house. Before the Day of Caring was done, Knapp thanked Meals on Wheels, Wolverine Pipeline, and United Way of Southwest Michigan for making the event possible.

“It’s great,” Knapp said. “There are a lot of things I’m not able to do that they’re able to do for me.”

Knapp was nominated by Meals on Wheels driver Jerry Kimble after seeing how overgrown the man’s yard had become. Kimble recommended the Knapp’s home for the annual Day of Caring because she said Nix was an ideal candidate who would not otherwise ask for help.

Wolverine Pipeline representatives Efrain Lazaro, Niles area supervisor, and David Brooks, utility operations, said the Day of Caring is an event they look forward to each year.

“I think it’s great,” Lazaro said. “The guys enjoy this type of work, it’s something different from what they’re used to. They’re up for it anytime we have an opportunity to help somebody in the community that really needs it.”

Linda Strohl, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Southwest Michigan, was on hand for Friday’s Day of Caring.

“We are so pleased to have our seniors recognized and to receive the kind of help that they need, that really isn’t available,” she said. “It makes their day, their year. It really is wonderful.”