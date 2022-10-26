Two-vehicle crash in Mason Township leaves one dead

DOWAGIAC — An Elkhart, Indiana resident died following a two-vehicle crash at approximately 9 a.m. on Old M-205 in Mason Township Wednesday.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a passenger vehicle versus semi-truck on Old M-205 and Autumn Drive.

Investigation showed the driver Andres Rivera, 24, of Elkhart, turned in front of a semi that was heading eastbound on Old M-205. The driver of the semi-truck was Robert Dice, 60, of Battle Creek.

The passenger in Rivera’s vehicle, Alexander Villalobos, 23, of Elkhart, succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash. Rivera was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for injuries from the crash. Robert Dice sustained no injuries from this crash and was released from the scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash. This case remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies include Porter Township Fire Department, SEPSA Ambulance Service, Edwardsburg Ambulance Service, and the Michigan State Police.