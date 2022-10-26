March 24, 1966-Oct. 25. 2022

Paul Williams III, 56 years, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 25, 2022 at Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac. A Homegoing Service will be held on Friday, Nov 4, 2022, at 12 p.m. at the Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 30402 M-62 West, Dowagiac. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.