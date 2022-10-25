Theodore Krause

Dec. 13, 1943-Oct. 24, 2022

Theodore J. Krause, 78, of Berrien Springs died Oct. 24, 2022, at his home.

A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, where friends are invited to visit with the family from 3-5 p.m. Messages and memories may be shared online at www.allredfuneralhome.com. Donations in Ted’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Ted was born Dec. 13, 1943, in Benton Harbor, the son of Arthur and Fannie (Goldsmith) Krause. In 1968, he married Char White in Niles. Ted farmed fruits and vegetables on the family farm as he lovingly provided for his family.

He is survived by his wife, Char; son, Teddy; daughter, Lori Krause-Johnson (Dan Johnson); grandchildren: Morgan (Gabe) Smith, Sam (Kyle) Boersma, Jaylin White; great-grandchild, Nora Smith; sisters, Marty Smith and Deb (Jamie) Chambers; and many nieces and nephews.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Theodore Edward Johnson.