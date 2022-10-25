Local communities gear up for Halloween
Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022
NILES — Here is a listing of the trick or treat and trunk or treat times in Buchanan, Cassopolis, Dowagiac, Edwardsburg, Niles and Southwestern Michigan College.
Saturday, October 29
Trunk or Treat
McCoy Creek Trail, Buchanan, 12:30 p.m – 2 p.m.
Trick or Treat
Downtown Niles, SAFE Trick r Treat, 4 p.m – 5 p.m.
Monday, October 31 — Halloween
Trunk or Treat
Southwestern Michigan College, Dowagiac, 5 p.m – 6:30 p.m
Trick or Treat
City of Dowagiac, 6 p.m – 7 p.m.
Edwardsburg, 6 p.m – 7:30 p.m.
City of Niles, 6 p.m – 7:30 p.m.
Cassopolis, 6 p.m – 8 p.m.
City of Buchanan, 6 p.m – 8 p.m.