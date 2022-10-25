Local communities gear up for Halloween

Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022

By Staff Report

NILES — Here is a listing of the trick or treat and trunk or treat times in Buchanan, Cassopolis, Dowagiac, Edwardsburg, Niles and Southwestern Michigan College.

Saturday, October 29

Trunk or Treat

McCoy Creek Trail, Buchanan, 12:30 p.m – 2 p.m.

Trick or Treat

Downtown Niles, SAFE Trick r Treat, 4 p.m – 5 p.m.

 

Monday, October 31 — Halloween

Trunk or Treat

Southwestern Michigan College, Dowagiac, 5 p.m – 6:30 p.m

Trick or Treat

City of Dowagiac, 6 p.m – 7 p.m.

Edwardsburg, 6 p.m – 7:30 p.m.

City of Niles, 6 p.m – 7:30 p.m.

Cassopolis, 6 p.m – 8 p.m.

City of Buchanan, 6 p.m – 8 p.m.

 

More News

State representative candidates participate in forum

City council to consider rezoning parcels for Dairy Queen expansion

Village of Cassopolis voted winner of statewide Community Excellence Award

No injuries reported after house fire in Dowagiac

Print Article