Local communities gear up for Halloween

NILES — Here is a listing of the trick or treat and trunk or treat times in Buchanan, Cassopolis, Dowagiac, Edwardsburg, Niles and Southwestern Michigan College.

Saturday, October 29

Trunk or Treat

McCoy Creek Trail, Buchanan, 12:30 p.m – 2 p.m.

Trick or Treat

Downtown Niles, SAFE Trick r Treat, 4 p.m – 5 p.m.

Monday, October 31 — Halloween

Trunk or Treat

Southwestern Michigan College, Dowagiac, 5 p.m – 6:30 p.m

Trick or Treat

City of Dowagiac, 6 p.m – 7 p.m.

Edwardsburg, 6 p.m – 7:30 p.m.

City of Niles, 6 p.m – 7:30 p.m.

Cassopolis, 6 p.m – 8 p.m.

City of Buchanan, 6 p.m – 8 p.m.