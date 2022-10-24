Kenneth G. Cloud

Oct. 24, 1942-Oct. 19, 2022

Kenneth Gene Cloud, 79, of Cassopolis, died peacefully at home Wednesday,

Oct. 19, 2022, in the comfort of his family’s presence, just five days shy of his

80th birthday.

His life began Oct. 24, 1942, in Mason Township, Michigan one of nine children born to George and Ethel Cloud.

Kenneth was born and raised as a dairy farmer. He loved his cows dearly.

Kenneth will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one daughter, Tina Renee (Michael) Deluzio of Jeannette, Pennsylvania; three sons, Matthew (Rhonda) Cloud of Union, Mark (Debra) Cloud of Cassopolis, Joshua Cloud of Cassopolis; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley (Bill) Smith of Constantine, Edith (Terrance) Schrock of Union; one brother, Thomas (Sue) Cloud of Elkhart, Indiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Alice Laws; four brothers, Leonard Cloud, Lloyd Cloud, Dean Cloud, and Duane Cloud.

Family and friends will gather at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis.