Eddies, Vikings, Bucks, Bobcats qualify for state playoffs

NILES — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced the 2022 football playoff pairings for 11-man football.

Edwardsburg is the lone school in the Leader Publications coverage area that will be hosting an opening round game. The Eddies will host Wolverine Conference for Paw Paw in Division 4, Region 2.

Edwardsburg (8-1) defeated the Red Wolves 58-36 in their league contest.

Niles, which is qualifying for the postseason for only the second time since 2003, will travel to Three Rivers to face the Wildcats, who like the Vikings, are members of the Wolverine Conference. Three Rivers (5-4) defeated Niles (5-4) 27-21 in Week 4 of the regular season.

A pair of the newly-formed Lakeland Conference qualified for the postseason. Both teams will also be on the road for the opening weekend.

Buchanan, champion of the Lakeland, will travel to Constantine to face the perennial state powerhouse. The Falcons (8-1) defeated the Bucks (8-1) in their last meeting — the Division 6 District championship game, 55-28.

Brandywine, under the direction of first-year Coach Justin Kinzie, advance to the postseason for the second straight year with a 4-5 record. The Bobcats travel to Lawton (7-2) to face the Division 7 state runner up.

The MHSAA will announce kickoff times for the opening round Monday afternoon.

Division 1

R1-D1 East Kentwood (5-4) 58.097 at Rockford (9-0) 85.222

R1-D1 Grandville (7-2) 73.444 at Caledonia (8-1) 78.111

R1-D2 Grand Ledge (7-2) 62.278 at Brighton (8-1) 79.333

R1-D2 Hartland (6-3) 62.667 at Holt (6-3) 64.833

R2-D1 Grand Blanc (4-5) 52.333 at Davison (8-1) 79.528

R2-D1 Lapeer (7-2) 73.111 at Clarkston (7-2) 76.778

R2-D2 Lake Orion (4-5) 51.556 at Rochester Adams (8-1) 75.653

R2-D2 Rochester (5-4) 52.778 at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (5-4) 56.111

R3-D1 Brownstown Woodhaven (6-3) 55.917 at Belleville (9-0) 85.000

R3-D1 Ann Arbor Huron (5-4) 58.889 at Saline (7-2) 68.778

R3-D2 Novi (5-4) 62.000 at Northville (7-2) 69.444

R3-D2 Detroit Catholic Central (6-2) 63.611 at Dearborn (7-2) 67.556

R4-D1 Detroit Cass Tech (6-3) 54.389 at West Bloomfield (8-1) 80.778

R4-D1 Troy (7-2) 62.556 at Southfield Arts & Technology (7-2) 71.014

R4-D2 Utica Eisenhower (6-3) 66.667 at Macomb Dakota (9-0) 78.875

R4-D2 Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (7-2) 74.056 at Romeo (7-2) 74.222

Division 2

R1-D1 Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (6-3) 56.056 at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0) 73.000

R1-D1 Traverse City Central (5-4) 60.222 at Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) 65.667

R1-D2 Portage Northern (6-3) 56.056 at Byron Center (7-2) 65.556

R1-D2 East Lansing (6-3) 57.944 at Battle Creek Central (7-2) 63.611

R2-D1 Swartz Creek (7-2) 57.556 at Midland (8-1) 69.333

R2-D1 Saginaw Heritage (7-2) 60.333 at Waterford Mott (7-2) 64.556

R2-D2 Milford (5-4) 53.778 at Dexter (9-0) 81.444

R2-D2 South Lyon (6-3) 57.944 at South Lyon East (7-2) 64.333

R3-D1 Dearborn Heights Crestwood (6-3) 50.889 at Livonia Franklin (8-1) 76.889

R3-D1 Farmington (6-3) 56.667 at Temperance Bedford (7-2) 65.444

R3-D2 Ferndale (5-4) 49.556 at Birmingham Seaholm (7-2) 69.222

R3-D2 Warren Mott (5-4) 51.556 at Birmingham Groves (6-3) 55.222

R4-D1 Warren Cousino (6-3) 50.889 at Roseville (7-2) 69.111

R4-D1 Grosse Pointe South (6-3) 66.333 at Warren De La Salle Collegiate (8-1) 68.528

R4-D2 St Clair Shores Lakeview (6-3) 54.667 at Port Huron Northern (8-1) 61.778

R4-D2 Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse (5-4) 58.222 at Port Huron (7-2) 58.889

Division 3

R1-D1 Gaylord (6-3) 45.778 at Mount Pleasant (8-1) 70.444

R1-D1 Cadillac (5-4) 51.111 at DeWitt (6-3) 56.194

R1-D2 Holly (4-5) 46.778 at Fenton (7-2) 60.889

R1-D2 Haslett (6-3) 49.778 at Linden (5-4) 57.889

R2-D1 Sparta (6-3) 45.222 at Muskegon (7-2) 67.667

R2-D1 Cedar Springs (5-4) 48.944 at Coopersville (6-3) 53.111

R2-D2 East Grand Rapids (4-5) 50.000 at St Joseph (8-1) 69.722

R2-D2 Lowell (6-3) 54.556 at Zeeland West (8-1) 67.333

R3-D1 Sturgis (5-4) 43.222 at Mason (9-0) 64.889

R3-D1 Parma Western (6-3) 48.667 at Jackson (5-4) 53.222

R3-D2 New Boston Huron (6-3) 51.222 at Gibraltar Carlson (8-1) 70.222

R3-D2 Southgate Anderson (5-4) 53.000 at Trenton (8-1) 69.222

R4-D1 Detroit Renaissance (4-5) 43.833 at Walled Lake Western (8-1) 75.444

R4-D1 Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (3-5) 47.542 at Auburn Hills Avondale (6-3) 52.333

R4-D2 Allen Park (5-4) 52.167 at Grosse Pointe North (8-1) 61.000

R4-D2 River Rouge (5-3) 52.278 at Detroit Martin Luther King (5-3) 54.639

Division 4

R1-D1 Big Rapids (7-2) 43.667 at Whitehall (9-0) 63.667

R1-D1 Ludington (7-2) 48.222 at Fruitport (7-2) 53.000

R1-D2 Grand Rapids Christian (3-6) 43.111 at Grand Rapids South Christian (9-0) 65.778

R1-D2 Ada Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) 49.556 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-4) 50.333

R2-D1 Paw Paw (4-5) 40.889 at Edwardsburg (8-1) 62.556

R2-D1 Niles (5-4) 43.333 at Three Rivers (5-4) 46.667

R2-D2 Vicksburg (5-4) 47.222 at Hastings (8-1) 59.222

R2-D2 Chelsea (5-4) 54.778 at Charlotte (8-1) 56.000

R3-D1 Ortonville Brandon (6-3) 49.556 at Goodrich (8-1) 61.556

R3-D1 Freeland (7-2) 49.778 at North Branch (8-1) 56.111

R3-D2 Marysville (5-4) 43.000 at Madison Heights Lamphere (7-2) 51.889

R3-D2 Orchard Lake St Mary’s (3-5) 44.083 at Croswell-Lexington (7-2) 51.556

R4-D1 Adrian (5-4) 43.222 at Riverview (9-0) 65.333

R4-D1 Carleton Airport (7-2) 48.111 at Tecumseh (9-0) 63.444

R4-D2 Livonia Clarenceville (5-4) 43.889 at Redford Union (9-0) 60.889

R4-D2 Garden City (6-3) 46.889 at Dearborn Divine Child (7-2) 52.778

Division 5

R1-D1 Ogemaw Heights (7-2) 42.444 at Gladwin (9-0) 52.167

R1-D1 Kingsley (7-2) 48.444 at Kingsford (6-3) 48.778

R1-D2 Shepherd (6-3) 39.000 at Muskegon Oakridge (8-1) 58.000

R1-D2 Howard City Tri County (7-2) 42.667 at Belding (8-1) 56.667

R2-D1 Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4) 41.056 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1) 62.222

R2-D1 Hopkins (5-4) 41.556 at Berrien Springs (6-2) 44.639

R2-D2 Olivet (7-2) 45.778 at Portland (8-1) 59.556

R2-D2 Williamston (7-2) 53.778 at Corunna (7-2) 57.889

R3-D1 Birch Run (5-4) 38.667 at Frankenmuth (9-0) 60.889

R3-D1 Essexville Garber (6-3) 41.333 at Saginaw Swan Valley (6-3) 46.111

R3-D2 Yale (5-4) 39.222 at Marine City (7-2) 56.333

R3-D2 Flint Hamady (8-1) 41.833 at Armada (7-2) 52.111

R4-D1 Dundee (6-3) 41.111 at Flat Rock (6-3) 50.889

R4-D1 Grosse Ile (5-4) 42.111 at Romulus Summit Academy North (7-2) 48.000

R4-D2 Detroit Southeastern (6-3) 38.500 at Detroit Country Day (5-3) 44.722

R4-D2 St Clair Shores South Lake (6-3) 40.444 at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (6-3) 42.667

Division 6

R1-D1 Houghton (6-3) 34.778 at Negaunee (9-0) 49.333

R1-D1 Calumet (6-3) 36.667 at Menominee (5-4) 39.764

R1-D2 Elk Rapids (6-3) 34.222 at Gladstone (7-2) 54.222

R1-D2 Manistee (6-3) 40.556 at Boyne City (9-0) 44.889

R2-D1 Montague (3-6) 35.444 at Reed City (8-1) 52.889

R2-D1 Kent City (7-2) 39.667 at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-2) 40.444

R2-D2 Sanford Meridian (6-3) 34.333 at Millington (8-1) 45.389

R2-D2 Clare (5-4) 36.778 at Standish-Sterling (7-1) 44.153

R3-D1 Watervliet (6-3) 40.125 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1) 65.556

R3-D1 Buchanan (8-1) 46.083 at Constantine (8-1) 50.889

R3-D2 Lansing Catholic (4-5) 36.333 at Durand (9-0) 52.778

R3-D2 Ovid-Elsie (7-2) 45.556 at Almont (6-3) 51.222

R4-D1 Ida (4-5) 34.667 at Clinton (9-0) 50.667

R4-D1 Detroit Voyageur College Prep (7-2) 44.667 at Ecorse (8-1) 47.444

R4-D2 Clawson (5-4) 33.556 at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (9-0) 49.667

R4-D2 Detroit Northwestern (6-3) 33.667 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1) 47.889

Division 7

R1-D1 L’Anse (4-5) 26.889 at Traverse City St Francis (9-0) 56.833

R1-D1 Benzie Central (3-6) 30.333 at Charlevoix (8-1) 38.778

R1-D2 Lake City (5-4) 28.444 at Ithaca (8-1) 44.222

R1-D2 Ravenna (6-3) 36.667 at North Muskegon (8-1) 41.000

R2-D1 Burton Bendle (4-5) 26.236 at New Lothrop (7-2) 42.000

R2-D1 Bath (6-3) 30.222 at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-4) 33.000

R2-D2 Cass City (5-4) 31.000 at Montrose (6-3) 37.667

R2-D2 Bad Axe (6-3) 33.111 at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (8-1) 36.667

R3-D1 Niles Brandywine (4-5) 27.139 at Lawton (7-2) 40.236

R3-D1 Delton Kellogg (4-5) 31.944 at Schoolcraft (6-3) 36.192

R3-D2 Homer (7-2) 35.000 at Jackson Lumen Christi (6-3) 51.333

R3-D2 Union City (7-2) 36.333 at Hudson (8-1) 48.111

R4-D1 Erie Mason (6-3) 30.000 at Napoleon (9-0) 41.556

R4-D1 Grass Lake (5-4) 31.444 at Manchester (5-4) 31.778

R4-D2 Southfield Bradford Academy (3-6) 26.889 at Detroit Central (9-0) 52.167

R4-D2 Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (7-2) 35.444 at Monroe St Mary Catholic Central (4-5) 41.556

Division 8

R1-D1 Ishpeming (4-5) 28.889 at Iron Mountain (8-1) 45.556

R1-D1 Bark River-Harris (7-2) 32.556 at St Ignace (7-2) 34.444

R1-D2 East Jordan (5-4) 26.889 at Frankfort (8-1) 36.222

R1-D2 McBain (5-4) 27.222 at Evart (8-1) 35.889

R2-D1 White Cloud (6-3) 28.000 at Beal City (9-0) 40.667

R2-D1 Carson City-Crystal (8-1) 30.667 at Fowler (8-1) 36.778

R2-D2 Saginaw Nouvel (6-3) 34.056 at Ubly (9-0) 40.222

R2-D2 Harbor Beach (8-1) 37.222 at Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (8-1) 38.556

R3-D1 Decatur (6-3) 30.331 at Reading (7-2) 35.556

R3-D1 White Pigeon (6-3) 32.109 at Centreville (6-3) 33.206

R3-D2 Addison (5-4) 29.111 at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (9-0) 46.778

R3-D2 Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech (7-2) 31.000 at Riverview Gabriel Richard (6-3) 40.444

R4-D1 Marlette (5-4) 27.333 at Marine City Cardinal Mooney (7-2) 39.667

R4-D1 Flint Beecher (4-4) 29.875 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (6-3) 31.500

R4-D2 Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (4-5) 26.889 at Detroit Leadership Academy (4-5) 31.333

R4-D2 Detroit Community (5-4) 27.722 at Mount Clemens (7-2) 31.056

R = Region

D = District