Buchanan, Berrien wins Lakeland crowns

NILES — The Buchanan girls cross country team captured the fourth and final Lakeland Conference jamboree hosted by Brandywine Wednesday afternoon.

The Bucks swept the four jamborees to win the inaugural conference championship. The Bobcats were the runners-up.

Berrien Springs swept the four boy’s jamborees to claim the title, Buchanan was the runner-up.

Results from the four jamborees were used to decide the All-Lakeland Conference teams.

The Shamrocks’ Luke Morrison was the top individual finisher, while Madeline Young, of Buchanan, was the top individual girl.

Here is the rest of the all-league squad by schools:

Boys team

Berrien Springs

Noah Jarvis, Sam Markle

Buchanan

Luke Sherwood, Jacob Kuntz, Liam McBeth, Britain Philip

Dowagiac

Owen Saylor

Girls team

Buchanan

Addison Baker, Makynna Williams, Sydney Greaves, Eleanor Young

Brandywine

Miley Young

Berrien Springs

Taylor Sill

Here are the honorable mention runners:

Boys team

Berrien Springs

Andrew Salliotte, Panashe Mutero, TIm Musungwi, Yihyn Shin

Buchanan

Coy Weinberg, Dean Wegner

Brandywine

Robert Hartz

Dowagiac

Noah Phillips

Girls team

Buchanan

Isabell Bryans, Sadie Holloway

Brandywine

Karliegh Byrd, Aubree Murray, Madison Ward

Berrien Springs

Esme James, Allison Ott