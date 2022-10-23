Buchanan, Berrien wins Lakeland crowns
Published 11:17 am Sunday, October 23, 2022
NILES — The Buchanan girls cross country team captured the fourth and final Lakeland Conference jamboree hosted by Brandywine Wednesday afternoon.
The Bucks swept the four jamborees to win the inaugural conference championship. The Bobcats were the runners-up.
Berrien Springs swept the four boy’s jamborees to claim the title, Buchanan was the runner-up.
Results from the four jamborees were used to decide the All-Lakeland Conference teams.
The Shamrocks’ Luke Morrison was the top individual finisher, while Madeline Young, of Buchanan, was the top individual girl.
Here is the rest of the all-league squad by schools:
Boys team
Berrien Springs
Noah Jarvis, Sam Markle
Buchanan
Luke Sherwood, Jacob Kuntz, Liam McBeth, Britain Philip
Dowagiac
Owen Saylor
Girls team
Buchanan
Addison Baker, Makynna Williams, Sydney Greaves, Eleanor Young
Brandywine
Miley Young
Berrien Springs
Taylor Sill
Here are the honorable mention runners:
Boys team
Berrien Springs
Andrew Salliotte, Panashe Mutero, TIm Musungwi, Yihyn Shin
Buchanan
Coy Weinberg, Dean Wegner
Brandywine
Robert Hartz
Dowagiac
Noah Phillips
Girls team
Buchanan
Isabell Bryans, Sadie Holloway
Brandywine
Karliegh Byrd, Aubree Murray, Madison Ward
Berrien Springs
Esme James, Allison Ott