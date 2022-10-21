Roundup: Eddies win share of league title, Chieftains top Cassopolis

EDWARDSBURG — The Wolverine Conference will have co-champions in volleyball as Edwardsburg joined Niles atop the final league standings with a 3-1 win over visiting Sturgis Thursday night.

The Eddies, who defeated the Vikings back in September, defeated the Trojans 22-25, 25-23, 25-23 and 27-25 go finish the conference campaign with a 6-1 record. The Eddies’ lone loss came at the hands of Three Rivers.

Against the Trojans, Drew Glaser finished with 18 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and an assist, while Sarah Pippin had 18 kills, four digs and an ace. Nisa Shier added 14 kills and three digs. The Eddies also got 21 digs from Ava Meek and 42 assists from Lexi Schimpa.

Dowagiac at Cassopolis

The Chieftains won their 20th match of the season with a 3-1 victory over the host Rangers Thursday night.

Dowagiac (20-13-4) defeated Cassopolis 25-13, 25-17, 24-26 and 25-17 in the non-conference match.

Maggie Weller had 10 kills, eight digs, a block and a ace for the Chieftains, who also got eight kills from both Caleigh Wimberley and Abbey Dobberstein. Wimberley also had nine digs and four aces, while Dobberstein had nine digs, six blocks and two aces.

Brooklyn Smith finished the night with 32 assists, three kills, three digs and a block. Alanah Smith had six kills and four blocks.

“We played with high intensity this evening,” said Dowagiac Coach Amber Todd. “Cass brought great energy on the court and played scrappy. Maggie Weller moved around a lot and put balls away. Abbey Dobberstein put up a solid block tonight ending the game with six total. We dropped the third set and came back strong in the fourth to finish the game.”

Dowagiac will travel to Berrien Springs for the Lakeland Conference Tournament Saturday.