Roadrunners’ Nate Western Conference Offensive Player of the Week

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College freshman middle hitter/defensive specialist Nikki Nate has been tabbed as the Michigan Community College Western Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week.

Nate (Niles) had 60 kills, hitting .357, she had 8 aces, 19 blocks, 78 digs and three assists in five matches last week.

Other nominees were Olivia Deeb of Lake Michigan College and Hannah Callaway of Kalamazoo Valley Community College.