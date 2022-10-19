Roadrunners’ Nate Western Conference Offensive Player of the Week

Published 3:14 pm Wednesday, October 19, 2022

By Submitted

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College freshman middle hitter/defensive specialist Nikki Nate has been tabbed as the Michigan Community College Western Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week.

Nate (Niles) had 60 kills, hitting .357, she had 8 aces, 19 blocks, 78 digs and three assists in five matches last week.

Other nominees were Olivia Deeb of Lake Michigan College and Hannah Callaway of Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

