Roadrunners’ Nate Western Conference Offensive Player of the Week
Published 3:14 pm Wednesday, October 19, 2022
DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College freshman middle hitter/defensive specialist Nikki Nate has been tabbed as the Michigan Community College Western Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week.
Nate (Niles) had 60 kills, hitting .357, she had 8 aces, 19 blocks, 78 digs and three assists in five matches last week.
Other nominees were Olivia Deeb of Lake Michigan College and Hannah Callaway of Kalamazoo Valley Community College.