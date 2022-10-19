Jan. 3, 1941-Oct. 17, 2022

Marvin J. Mitchell, Sr., 81, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Jan. 3, 1941, in Liberty, Mississippi, the sixth of seven children born to Lucious and Rosie Lee Mitchell. He married Chaquitta Broadnax in Calvin Township, Michigan in April 2004.

Marvin worked and retired from Almac Construction in 2005. He enjoyed hunting and vegetable gardening. He cherished his family and spending time with them. He loved his wife that he lovingly called Kita. His daughter, Marla, took him into her home and cared for him until the end.

Marvin will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of eighteen years, Chaquitta Mitchell of Cassopolis; one daughter, Marla Mitchell of Elkhart; four step-children, Dana (Otis) Irving of Elkhart; Kimberle (Ricky) Danzy-Yeager, Diana (Lee) Danzy-Gordon, Craig (Sheila) Danzy, all of Cassopolis; twenty-nine grandchildren, Martel Winston of Elkhart; forty-one great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; two sisters, Alberta Cockerham, Virginia Cockerham, both of Elkhart; niece, Clara Jean Jackson of Elkhart; nephew, Lucious Mitchell of Elkhart; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Marvin Mitchell, Jr., Kevin Mitchell; former wife, Mary Mitchell; one great granddaughter, Chematia; one sister, Louise Duncan; and three brothers, Bob Mitchell, Thomas Mitchell, and Walter Mitchell.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 12:00 noon until time of service at 1 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Mr. Mitchell will be laid to rest in Calvin Township Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com