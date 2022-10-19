Nov. 11, 1949-Oct. 15, 2022

Linda J. Kiggins, 72, of Niles, peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Oct.15, 2022.

On Nov. 11, 1949, Linda was born in Trenton, New Jersey, to Jean (Bross) Snelson and the late Walter Snelson.

Simple, yet elegant, Linda Kiggins lived a wholesome life that was spent enjoying time with her family. Shortly after graduating high school, Linda would meet the man of her dreams at a bowling alley on a military base, Ron Kiggins. On Jan. 30, 1971, the couple said their vows and were married in her hometown, Trenton, New Jersey. After Ron was honorably discharged, the couple found the place they would call home for the rest of their lives right here in Niles, Michigan. Their union eventually brought them their only son, Christopher Kiggins. Linda loved being at home with her family and only on a special occasion would she venture out and travel. Her favorite places to visit were Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and the Jersey Shore in her home state of New Jersey. She enjoyed baking and making Christmas candy, and was especially known for her chocolate cherries. One of her best qualities was her sense of humor, she had a contagious laugh and quick-witted humor. She found peace at home in her flower beds, planting flowers and keeping them beautiful for as long as she could. Linda enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, not always needing a fancy night out. A night of scary movies with some popcorn suited her best. Those who were fortunate enough to have her in their lives knew how much a good conversation and quality time meant to her. She was a blessing to her friends and family; her presence will be missed but her memory will be cherished forever and continue to live on in those she loved.

Those welcoming her into her eternal home include her father, Walter Snelson, as well as many extended family members and friends.

Linda’s surviving family includes her husband of 51 years, Ron Kiggins; her son, Christopher (Jeremy) Kiggins of Belleville, Illinois; mother, Jean (Bross) Snelson; and her siblings, Margaret (Frank) Bassani, and Jeff Snelson, both of New Jersey.

Following Linda’s wishes, her family will be laying her to rest privately at Mission Hills Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be made to Cass County Cancer Services.

